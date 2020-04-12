Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rare old photo of Ramayan star cast Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Dara Singh will make you nostalgic

Most popular TV show Ramayan has been again telecasted on the small screen during the lockdown after a huge demand from the fans. Viewers are not just watching the show again but enjoying it with their families by going down the memory lane. Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played teh role of Sita, in the epic drama also became nostalgic as she shared a rare old photo of the entire star cast of Ramayan on Instagram. The actress shared an old memory in which all the actors including Arun Goviel who played Ram, Dara Singh who played Hanuman, Sanjay Jog who played Bharat and all other actors are seen posing for a photograph along with the entire 'behind the camera team'.

Dipika Chikhlia revealed that the photo features everyone from the team of Ramayan except actor Arvind Trivedi who played Ravan in the show. She captioned it saying, "The Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew ,sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ...barring Ravan almost all Were there" She added, "Only wen we look back do we know what all we have left behind ....so many of the cast no more ...RIP to them all"

Earlier in March, the star cast of Ramayan graced The Kapil Sharma Show where they spilled the beans about the show and also revealed how fans used to treat them as gods after watching the show. Recalling a funny incident, Arun Govil revealed that a lot of renowned magazines approached him and other actors to do sensuous photoshoots.

Arun said, "While we were shooting for Ramayan, a lot of renowned magazines approached me and the other cast members to do sensuous photoshoots for them. They were so desperate that they were ready to pay hefty amounts of money for it. But none of us accepted their offers and we believed that our audiences' look up to and rest their faith in us. We could never take the chance of breaking their trust for money."

Witness the story and efforts behind the book on the life of Ramanand Sagar has been penned and watch #TheKapilSharmaShow tonight at 9:30 PM. #ArunGovil #DeepikaChikhalia #SunilLahri @swm_info pic.twitter.com/urhE5ezKCL — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 7, 2020

As Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan made a comeback on TV during the lockdown, it broke many records when it comes to viewership. The show garnered high TRP in the first week itself. According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the show managed to earn the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) program since 2015 when the Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) started measuring the television audience. Also, the re-telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat took Doordarshan to top of viewership. According to 2020 week 13 ratings, March 28-April 3 released by BARC, Doordarshan's weekly impressions were 156.48 crore.

Union I&B minister @PrakashJavdekar:



Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting the re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28) on @DDNational



- One episode in the morning 9 am to 10 am

- Another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm pic.twitter.com/LKdHIdXVce — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 27, 2020

Not just fans, the star cast of Ramayan have also been watching the show on TV again. Earlier, a picture of Ram aka Arun Govil went viral in which he was seen watching the show with his family. On the other hand, Dipika Chikhalia also shared a video of herself watching the show and gave a message to her fans to enjoy Ramayan and bring positivity in their lives.

As #Ramayan telecast begins on TV, ‘Sita’ #DipikaChikhlia has a message for viewers pic.twitter.com/AvQH01rT88 — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) March 28, 2020

