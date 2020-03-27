EXCLUSIVE: Ramayan actor Arun Govil aka Ram expresses happiness over show's re-telecast

If you are a 90s kid, you would remember how people were crazy about Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. It was one of eth most popular shows of that time and people use to leave all their work to watch the episodes on TV. On the public's huge demand, the show is all set to make a comeback on TV from Saturday, March 28 on Doordarshan. Reacting to the same, Ramayan actor Arun Govil aka Ram expressed his happiness in a candid chat with India TV and claimed that the show will bring people together and bring positivity.

Actor Arun Govil reveals that he is trying to stay positive during this lockdown period and now that Ramayan will be back on TV from Saturday, people will be able to come together and encourage each other. The actor says that Ramayan has been a major part in bringing love and togetherness in the society as people used to come together and watch the show at that time. He claims that even though many shows are available on the internet today, Ramayan will work as a catalyst in uniting the people once again.

Arun Govil also recalls his shooting days and reveals that he once saw an episode of the show Ramayan with people in a village. He says that they were very excited to see him and also treated him with immense love. Talking about the shoot days, the actor claims that they had no fixed hours but used to work day and night for the show.

Arun Govil also sent a message to his fans that take care of cleanliness, do not leave the house when there is no need. Take a shower whenever you come from outside so that your family does not get an infection. After this India TV anchor added that at that time Laxman had drawn the line for Sitaji, today Modi ji has drawn Laxman Rekha that Ravana in the form of Corona can be defeated only when people do not leave their homes.

Union I&B minister Prakash Javdekar on Friday announced that the show will be back on the television from this Saturday, March 28th. He wrote, "Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting the re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28) on @DDNational....One episode in the morning 9 am to 10 am.....Another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm"

For the unversed, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan starred Arun Govil as Ram and Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, with Arvind Trivedi playing Raavan and Dara Singh essaying Hanuman. The series originally ran from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988.

