Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri reacts to memes: I am liking and enjoying it

The re-runs of epic drama Ramayan and Mahabharat have been garnering huge popularity among the viewers, Fans have been watching the episodes religiously and taking to social media to express their opinions about them. While there have been many compliments for the star cast including Arun Govil who played Ram, Dipika Chikhlia who played Sita, Arvind Trivedi who played Ravana and others on Twitter, there are also many memes and trolls on the dialogues of the popular show. Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramayan, is the flavor of the season when it comes to memes.

Twitterati have been coming up with hilarious memes on Lakshman's character from the Ramayan, sometimes calling him the 'original angry young man' and other times appreciating his witty dialogues. Reacting to how he has been taking it, actor Sunil Lahri told KoiMoi, “I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother’s children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It’s said that you are popular and that’s why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes."

Check out some of the hilarious memes here-

During the conversation, a fans asked Sunil lahri if he would like to play Lakshman once again if given a chance, the actor gave a prompt reply and said that he wopuld be thrilled.

He added, "Lakshman had a lot of shades to perform, as an actor. If you go to see any other character, it didn’t have that kind of performance. Maybe, Raavan but it’s a negative character. I am slightly uncomfortable at the moment because my face doesn’t permit me to play anything negative. I can play that character but I prefer not to. That’s why I prefer playing the same character and now I feel I can perform 10 times better because, at that time, I think I didn’t have experience. I didn’t have an idea of what reaction and action one should do. Now, with experience in the industry for such a long time, I feel, I can perform much better."

The re-telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat took Doordarshan to top of viewership. According to 2020 week 13 ratings, March 28-April 3 released by BARC, Doordarshan's weekly impressions were 156.48 crore.

