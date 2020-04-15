Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia's photo with PM Modi, LK Advani goes viral

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
     
Sita from Ramayan aka Dipika Chikhlia shared a rare photo with PM Narendra Modi and LK Advani from the time when she first stood for elections in Baroda. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 15, 2020 12:00 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

Dipika Chikhlia, the actress who played Sita in the popular show Ramayan, has been on a photo-sharing spree. The actress has been posting many throwback photos from the golden era with her co-stars and cast and crew on the TV show. After sharing a group picture of them all, Dipika shared a rare photo with PM Narendra Modi and LK Advani from the time when she first stood for elections in Baroda. 

Dipika wrote, "An old pic when I stood for election  from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji  nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election." 

Earlier on Tuesday, Dipika also shared a video of herself urging fans to follows PM Modi's lockdown rules after he addressed the nation regarding the extension of lockdown till May 3. Dipika Chikhlia wrote, "Agni pariksha ....lets not cross the laxman Rekha" In the video, she urged people to stay indoors and help contain the spread of coronavirus for a bright future. She also requested her fans to take care of their health and strengthen their immunity and fight the infection like a warrior. Dipika also sang praise for all the people from nurses, doctors to policemen for being at the frontline during this pandemic. Check out the video here-

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has made a comeback on the small screen after a huge demand from the viewers during lockdown. Ever since it has started re-telecasting on TV, it has broken all records when it comes to viewership. According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the show managed to earn the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) program since 2015 when the Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) started measuring the television audience. Also, the re-telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat took Doordarshan to top of viewership.  According to 2020 week 13 ratings, March 28-April 3 released by BARC, Doordarshan's weekly impressions were 156.48 crore.

 

