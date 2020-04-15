Image Source : TWITTER Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia's photo with PM Modi, LK Advani goes viral

Dipika Chikhlia, the actress who played Sita in the popular show Ramayan, has been on a photo-sharing spree. The actress has been posting many throwback photos from the golden era with her co-stars and cast and crew on the TV show. After sharing a group picture of them all, Dipika shared a rare photo with PM Narendra Modi and LK Advani from the time when she first stood for elections in Baroda.

Dipika wrote, "An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election."

An old pic when I stood for election from baroda now called as Vadodara extreme right is our PM narendra modi ji nxt to hom was LK Advaniji and me and nalin bhatt in charge of the election @narendramodi @pmo#lkadvani##contest#election#ramayan pic.twitter.com/H5PsttaodC — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 12, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Dipika also shared a video of herself urging fans to follows PM Modi's lockdown rules after he addressed the nation regarding the extension of lockdown till May 3. Dipika Chikhlia wrote, "Agni pariksha ....lets not cross the laxman Rekha" In the video, she urged people to stay indoors and help contain the spread of coronavirus for a bright future. She also requested her fans to take care of their health and strengthen their immunity and fight the infection like a warrior. Dipika also sang praise for all the people from nurses, doctors to policemen for being at the frontline during this pandemic. Check out the video here-

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has made a comeback on the small screen after a huge demand from the viewers during lockdown. Ever since it has started re-telecasting on TV, it has broken all records when it comes to viewership. According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the show managed to earn the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) program since 2015 when the Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) started measuring the television audience. Also, the re-telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat took Doordarshan to top of viewership. According to 2020 week 13 ratings, March 28-April 3 released by BARC, Doordarshan's weekly impressions were 156.48 crore.

Union I&B minister @PrakashJavdekar:



Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting the re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28) on @DDNational



- One episode in the morning 9 am to 10 am

- Another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm pic.twitter.com/LKdHIdXVce — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 27, 2020

ALSO READ | Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri reacts to memes: I am liking and enjoying it

ALSO READ | Rare old photo of Ramayan star cast Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Dara Singh will make you nostalgic

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage