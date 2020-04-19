Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Lakshman spent quality time with 'Raavan' Arvind Trivedi, Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri shares pic

The last episode of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan aired on Doordarshan on April 18 where Ram defeat Raavan thus drawing the story to a close. Nonetheless, the show has left a huge impact on the viewers. Now, a picture of Lakshman and Raavan 'spending some quality time together' has caught the attention of all. Actor Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in the show, shared a picture of himself hugging Arvind Trivedi, the actor who portrayed the character of Raavan.

Taking to Instagram, Sunil Lahri wrote, "Quality time spend with Arvind Trivedi (Ravan) on Christmas day got his blessings and advise very intelligent very nice person consider myself lucky to work with him".

Sunil Lahri has been sharing lots of unseen photos of the Ramayan cast on his social media pages. They have come as a treat to the fans.

Besides Sunil, the show featured several actors like Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Arvind Trivedi and Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Bal Dhuri, Jayshree Gadkar, Padma Khanna, Mukesh Rawal, Lalita Pawar and Nalin Dave among others.

Ever since DD National started broadcasting classic shows such as Ramayan and Mahabharat as part of its lockdown broadcasting schedule, the channel's TRP has gone through the roof. The inaugural episode of Ramayan had an audience of 34 million which was equivalent to a rating of 3.4 per cent. The re-telecast of the same episode in the evening garnered a viewership of 45 million Indians. The rating in the evening broadcast had increased to 5.2 per cent. These were the highest figures achieved by any Hindi GEC program since 2015 according to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data.

