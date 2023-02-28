Ram Charan and Upasana's first child to be born in India; latter shares in a statement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALWAYSRAMCHARAN Ram Charan & Upasana's first child to be born in India

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are one of the most adored couples in the showbiz. The couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. They are expecting their first child in India, despite recent speculations that the couple is expecting their child in the United States. Upasana recently clarified that her delivery will take place in India.

Ram Charan appeared on Good Morning America last week and spoke with gynaecologist Dr Jennifer Ashton. On the show, he requested a consultation for his wife, Upasana. Following the actor's appearance on the show, speculation grew that they might have their baby in the United States.

Now, Upasana has clarified in a statement that read, "I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world-class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."

Earlier, Upasana appeared on a talk show and spoke about her bond with Ram Charan and how the couple beautifully complement their relationship. She said, "Marrying my husband has actually made me more productive as a person because I have clarity of my goals and I know what I need to do, and I try and match it with his shooting schedules so we can have quality time together. Charan always believes you should grow in love and not fall so that love and respect grow with time, so whenever you have some discipline in your relationship and review it quarterly like how you review your business quarterly, that's when you will grow in every aspect of life."

Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi announced the news of a soon-to-be addition to their family. He wrote in a tweet, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

