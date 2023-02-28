Salman Khan sports ponytail for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan new look; netizens say 'inspired by Pathaan'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan sports ponytail for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Bhaijaan is set to make a comeback on the big screen with a family drama. The highly awaited family entertainer is now preparing for a big theatrical release. The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan recently released two singles, Naiyo Lagda and Billi Billi, which are making waves on the internet. Now, a new look of the actor from the sets is spreading like wildfire on the internet.

On Tuesday, several photos of Salman Khan's new look surfaced on the internet, showing him sporting a rare ponytail. The actor looks stunning in his new look for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the photos, he is wearing a black hat and a black t-shirt while sporting his signature beard. It goes without saying that Salman is as attractive as ever, and his fans are blown away by his new avatar.

After the pictures went viral, netizens flocked to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "Perfect look." Another user wrote, "Pathaan look." A third user commented, "Amazing, can't wait for the film." A user also wrote, "You are ageing like fine wine."

Meanwhile, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. Produced by Salma Khan, the film is directed by Farhad Samji and has all the elements of a Salman Khan film: action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated for Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

