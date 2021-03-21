Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUNDRA/ROWENABAWEJA Raj Kundra does 'bhangra' at Harman Baweja, Sasha Ramchandani's Sangeet. Shilpa Shetty, are you watching?

Bollywood actor-turned-producer Harma Baweja is finally getting married to the love of his life Sasha Ramchandani. Last night the couple celebrated with their friends and family during the Sangeet ceremony. While many pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on the internet, a video of actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra has us amazed. In the same, he can be seen giving an electrifying 'bhangra' performance on Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT song. Harman's best friend definitely made the party LIT! Not just him but many other celebs including Aamir Ali and Aashish Chaudhary were present at the bash.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the video, Raj wrote alongside, "When your bestie is getting married the sangeet has to be G.O.A.T #harmansasha what say @diljitdosanjh praaji? Thanks @baweja.aaryan for the amazing choreography we rocked it! #sangeet."

Have a look at the same here:

Many inside photos and videos have also taken the internet. Check them out here:

Aamir even shared a glimpse of the fun everyone had during the Haldi ceremony.

Harman, who happens to be the son of director-producer Harry Baweja is all set to tie the knot with Sasha who is a nutrition health coach by profession. He got engaged with his fiancee in Chandigarh in December 2020 and the news of the same was shared by his sister who wrote, "Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you."

On the professional front, he made his acting debut with Love Story 2050 in 2008 that also featured Priyanka Chopra in the lead. Later he went on to do Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2009 film What’s Your Raashee. Harman's last project was 2016's Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur.