Pushpa fever takes over cricket: After David Warner, Suresh Raina dances to Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURESH RAINA, ALLU ARJUN Suresh Raina dances to Allu Arjun Srivalli

The number 'Srivalli' from the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa - The Rise', featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, seems to have captured not just the hearts of fans and film buffs but also cricketers. First, it was Australian cricketer David Warner, who loved the number so much that he put out a video of him replicating actor Allu Arjun's dance moves for the superhit number. Now, Suresh Raina too seems to have tried his hand at dancing for the same song.

Raina, however, danced to the Hindi version of the hit number. He posted a video clip of him dancing to the number on Instagram and said: "I couldn't stop but try this myself." The cricketer also heartily congratulated Allu Arjun for a fine performance in the film that was directed by Sukumar. He said: "Allu Arjun, what an incredible performance in Pushpa brother! Wishing you lots of success!"

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Sukumar's directorial 'Pushpa: The Rise' is one of the most hyped movies in India right now. After taking the box-office by storm with a record collection of over Rs 300 crore and its Hindi version nearing Rs 90 crore, 'Pushpa: The Rise' is bulldozing its way to record books. After extending its theatrical run and getting an amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Prime Video last week.

Written and directed by Telugu director Sukumar, the action-packed thriller's star cast includes Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh.

'Pushpa' is a two-part action drama around the red sandalwood smuggling in the remote parts of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Is he prepping for the second part of 'Pushpa'? For the moment, Allu Arjun is only prepared to say that he is "basking in the glory" of the film's success.