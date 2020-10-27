Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of being crowned Miss World | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAGEANTRY_WINGS Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of being crowned Miss World

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has completed 20 years of being crowned Miss World. The diva was just 18 when she participated in the beauty pageant and made the country proud. The day was one of the most cherished moments of her life. Recalling fond memories of the day, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday shared a video reminiscing the moment when she was crowned as Miss World 2000. The actress also shared that the first thing her mom told her post the crowning ceremony was what will happen to her studies. about her studies.

The video shared by Priyanka Chopra shows the moment when the announcement for the then Miss India - Priyanka Chopra, being chosen as the Miss World 2000 is captured. Following her being crowned the voiceover says, "This is remarkable. This is the fifth time India has won, Miss World." Priyanka is seen beaming with happiness as she waves off at the audience present in the hall. Reliving the moment, the video then shows as a fast forward to the present day, a clip where the actress is seen seated next to her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and remembering the day. In the video, Priyanka asks mom," Do you remember the crowning moment of when I won Miss World?"

Madhu Chopra replies, "First runner up was announced, and Miss World is Miss India, Priyanka Chopra. We were both like literally under the chairs. The entire hall erupted, all the Indians just stood up erupted." The video then shows the Dostana actor on a video call to brother Sidharth, who said, " I remember at the Millenium Dome, being on the stage when I was only 11, 12 years at the time. But mixed feelings for me were I was... that she won but the very next moment I learned that I would be going to the US for further studies instead of her."

PeeCee then said, "Yeah, that was rough. Um, I never even thought that at that time, that you know, what my win did to my family." Following which, Priyanka's mom says, "I have tears streaming down my eyes. I didn't know what's gonna happen. I just needed to hug her, that's all I knew, And when I hugged her, I spoke the stupidest thing that should have been...." As they both burst out in laughter. Madhu then said, "Instead of telling her that I'm so glad, so happy that you're Miss World. I said babe, now what will happen to your studies?" and they both laugh hard while they remember the moment.

Priyanka captioned the clip on the photo-sharing platform as, "Miss World, 2000... Picture this... I just turned 18 and won Miss World!! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was "babe, what's going to happen with your studies?" #IndianMom #20in2020."

On a related note, Priyanka Chopra will be soon seen in her upcoming film The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. Talking about her role, Priyanka said: "In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy."

