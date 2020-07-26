Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITYZINTA Preity Zinta shares why it is fun and scary to get back to work amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is among stars who have resumed shooting post-Covid-19 lockdown. However, Preity has mixed feelings about resuming shoot amid the pandemic. The actress took to her verified Instagram account on Saturday and shared a video, where a makeup artiste can be seen doing her eye makeup. The makeup artist is seen wearing a mask on her face.

"It's relieving and fun to get back to work after staying home for 6 months -- It's also scary to be out there without a mask on your face all the time. So many mixed emotions -- Fear, Excitement and Nervousness all rolled into one. Makes one appreciate a breath of fresh air and all simple things we took for granted in the past," shared Preity.

Reacting to the actress' post, fans requested her to take all the necessary precautions and be careful while shooting.

Just like others, during the lockdown, Preity was quarantining with her husband Gene Goodenough, mother-in-law and adorable dog. From the past few months, she was treating her fans with pictures and videos giving an insight about her life during the lockdown.

On the personal front, Preity and Jane got married in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in February 2016. On the work front, she has last seen in 2018 action-comedy Bhaiaji Superhit which also featured--Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, and Shreyas Talpade.

