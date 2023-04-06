Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Prakash Raj ‘shocked’ and ‘hurt’ as Kiccha Sudeep backs BJP in Karnataka

Prakash Raj expressed surprise at prominent Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep's support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Sudeep Sanjeev, also known as Kichcha Sudeep, has declared that he will campaign for chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and the names he has suggested, lending "star power" to the ruling BJP's campaign for the Assembly elections on May 10.

According to ANI, Prakash Raj said that he is extremely hurt and shocked Kiccha Sudeep's statement.

Earlier, Sudeep announced his support for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru. He said he will campaign for the party, but won't contest the upcoming assembly polls. During the press conference, the actor also said he totally respected certain decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prakash Raj has criticized the BJP's policies and central leaders including Prime Minister Modi on various occasions and has often spoken out against the party's ideology. Last year when Home Minister Amit Shah said people from different states should speak in Hindi, the actor said the Centre was imposing Hindi.

Raj entered politics in 2019, running as an independent candidate from Bangalore Central in the Lok Sabha poll. He was defeated in the polls, receiving only 28,906 ballots with a 2.41 per cent vote share. By cornering over 50 per cent of ballots, BJP's PC Mohan defeated Congress leader Rizwan Arshad.

Karnataka will go to polls in a single phase on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. After getting support from Sudeep, the Karnataka CM said the actor is very popular and his support will give power to the BJP. "We will win with a clear margin. The public will support the double-engine government in the state," Bommai said.

