Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Kiccha Sudeep clears air over joining politics, says 'will only be campaigning for BJP'

Amid speculations over Kannada movie star Kiccha Sudeep joining the Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, the actor has cleared the air stating that he will only be campaigning for the party but will not contesting elections. Earlier, he was set to visit the party's state headquarters at 1:30 pm. Other than Sudeep, several other prominent actors were also approached to be star campaigners for the elections.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

It should be noted here that the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka today. The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

