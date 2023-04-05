Kiccha Sudeep BREAKS silence on threat letter, says 'I know who sent it from the film industry...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kichcha Sudeep

Amid speculations of Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep joining the BJP, a threat letter was received by his manager, prompting the police to register a case. According to the police, Kiccha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media. Now, reacting to the letter, the Vikrant Rona actor revealed that he 'knows who sent him the letter' claiming that 'he is someone from the film industry.'

According to ANI, Kiccha Sudeep said, "Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it to me. I know it is from someone in the film industry. I will give a befitting reply to them. I will work in favour of those who stand by my side in my tough times."

Acting on the complaint lodged by the actor's manager, the Puttenahalli police registered a case under sections 504, 506 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Some senior officers are also thinking to hand over the case to Central Crime Branch (CCB), sources said. Further investigation is underway in the matter, said police.

Kiccha Sudeep to join BJP?

Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep on Wednesday said that he will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming elections in Karnataka and dismissed speculations that he will contest as a candidate.

BJP sources had earlier said that the actor was likely to join the party today in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders. Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on May 10. Karnataka Transport Minister B Siramulu said that the BJP will benefit from the induction of the actor. "Kichcha Sudeep is a very popular leader, along with a popular actor. He is a very big artist in the whole country. His support to BJP will be of great benefit to our party".

The Karnataka minister added that the inclusion of artists and several leaders from other parties will go towards strengthening the party. "JDS leaders and other artists are joining BJP one after the other. Our party is strong, but with their arrival, we will be even stronger. We will get 100 per cent votes for Karnataka this time," Siramulu added.

