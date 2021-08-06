Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PORI.MONI.902 Popular Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni detained 2 months after attempt to rape claims

Popular Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni, who alleged a bid to rape and kill her at the Boat Club on June 8, has been detained by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the police's elite anti-crime unit. She was taken to the headquarters of the elite force at about 9 p.m., on Wednesday night following a four-hour raid in her residence at Banani in Dhaka, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Director of Legal and Media Wing of RAB, confirmed to IANS.

Prior to her detention, the RAB had claimed they recovered drugs and liquor from her possession during the raid.

She will be produced before a Dhaka court on Thursday morning.

Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni, had claimed that she was assaulted on June 8 by Nasir Uddin Mahmood, former president of the Boat club and also director of Gulshan All Community Club, a businessman and politician.

She accused Mahmood of sexual assault on her at the Boat Club.

But she failed to file any case, as the accused is a close friend of Benazir Ahmed, the Inspector General of Police of Bangladesh.

Mahmood was arrested by the detective branch of police along with three women and his close associate Tuhin Siddique Omi, a drug dealer, after they confessed to their crimes of women trafficking and drug dealing.

A week later, Pori Moni was accused of vandalism at the Gulshan All Community Club on June 7 night by K.M. Alamgir Iqbal, President of the club in a press conference.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammed Jashim granted a bail order in the case lodged under Narcotic Act.

Subsequently, Mahmood and his associates Lipi Akhter, Sumi Akhter, and Nazma Amin Snigdha were released.

Mahmood was not in jail, but in police custody for almost 15 days.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pori Moni urged police seeking help in Facebook Live from her home saying: "Brother, you understand my condition. Banani police station is here, but no one is coming from there. I need their help. I was getting this fear. For three days I could not get out of bed."

The actress also claimed that someone was knocking on the gate of her house for 20 minutes.

"I'm afraid to open the door. They are claiming themselves as Policemen. But when I contacted Banani police station, they said, no policemen were sent from their police station."

"I was scared of death from the beginning. Someone wants to kill me. What would I do if someone came to kill me with the identity of the police?"