Pics of Milind Soman celebrating Holi with wife Ankita Konwar in PPE kit go viral

Novel coronavirus couldn't dull down Milind Soman's Holi spirits. The model-actor, who recently tested COVID-19 positive, celebrated the festival with his wife Ankita Konwar wearing PPE kits. Soman is currently home quarantined and is spending most of his time in isolation, however, on Holi he was seen celebrating the festival with his wife. The pictures of the couple, which have gone viral on social media has them enjoying the festival of colors following COVID protocols. In the caption of the post, Soman mentioned how he maintained a distance from his wife but he enjoyed festive snacks.

"I really shouldn’t be looking so grumpy, because @ankita_earthy came to visit with full Ppe kit and first mangoes of the season! No hug though we put some colour on ourselves and ate puranpolis sent by @somanusha," he wrote, adding, "I ate six mangoes and they were delicious. Hail Alphonso !!!! Don’t know whether my taste buds are impaired. Definitely can’t smell anything. I drink a kadha 5-6 times a day. With methi and stuff. No fatigue, no headache, no fever, no other symptoms. I try to sleep the whole day, mental and physical rest is so important for the body in it’s healing process."

Soman tested COVID positive last week. Since then, he has been actively sharing posts on social media and sharing health updates with fans. Recently, he took to Instagram and thanked all for their wishes. Sharing a couple of selfies, the actor also spoke about the lack of clarity among people regarding the virus.

"Quarantine. Day 5. Doing well, hair out of control! Thank you all for your kind wishes. From the comments on my posts on various platforms, its easy to see the persistent lack of clarity surrounding covid19, inspite of an almost yearlong global conversation," Milind wrote.

"One thing is clear, that anyone can be infected, even if you have had the vaccine. If you have had the vaccine, they say that the severity of sickness/symptoms will be less. Without vaccination, the severity of the sickness post infection depends on your body function, overall mental and physical health, and immune system," he continued.

"We are all born with physical, mental and emotional strengths and weaknesses. Call it heredity or genes or whatever. Nobody is perfect. Nothing is good or bad. Find and recognize these strengths and weaknesses through honest self observation and deal with them accordingly. Celebrate your strengths. Work hard on your weaknesses. Constantly. This is the way to health and happiness," he added.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey, Paresh Rawal, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh R. Madhavan and Rohit Saraf have tested positive over the past few days, and are under quarantine.

