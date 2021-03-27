Covid-positive Milind Soman shares 'hair out of control' quarantine selfie. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILIND SOMAN Covid-positive Milind Soman shares 'hair out of control' quarantine selfies

Model-actor Milind Soman, who has tested Covid positive, shared a couple of quarantine selfies on Saturday. In a recent Twitter post, Milind shared that he has tested COVID-19 positive. Now, in a new post, he shared a health update with stunning pictures of himself. The actor took to Instagram and thanked his fans, friends and followers for their wishes along with an elaborated note that spoke about the lack of clarity among people regarding the virus.

Milind Soman, who often writes about his hairstyle and bearded look, wrote, "Quarantine. Day 5. Doing well, hair out of control! Thank you all for your kind wishes. From the comments on my posts on various platforms, its easy to see the persistent lack of clarity surrounding covid19, inspite of an almost yearlong global conversation."

"One thing is clear, that anyone can be infected, even if you have had the vaccine. If you have had the vaccine, they say that the severity of sickness/symptoms will be less. Without vaccination, the severity of the sickness post infection depends on your body function, overall mental and physical health, and immune system," he continued.

He added that Nobody is perfect and good or bad. "We are all born with physical, mental and emotional strengths and weaknesses. Call it heredity or genes or whatever. Nobody is perfect. Nothing is good or bad. Find and recognize these strengths and weaknesses through honest self observation and deal with them accordingly. Celebrate your strengths. Work hard on your weaknesses. Constantly. This is the way to health and happiness." he said.

On Friday, Soman shared that he took all the necessary precautions during his recent travels, however, is not sure how or from whom he contracted the virus. "Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98."

Meanwhile, Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter. "Tested positive. #Quarantine," Soman wrote.

On professional front, the actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series "Paurashpur", which started streaming in December.