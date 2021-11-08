Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH PICS: Monday motivation! Ranveer Singh shares glimpse of his intense workout

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh wants everyone to drive away their Monday blues by kick-starting the day with a workout session. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer posted a picture of him flaunting his bulky biceps while training at a gym. "Shut up and #grind #mondaymotivation," he captioned the post. In the pictures, Ranveer can be seen flaunting his ripped physique as he worked it out in the gym. The actor is dressed in a grey vest paired with black pants. His man bun complemented his overall gym look.

Ranveer's glimpse of Monday motivation has left netizens inspired. "Woah. This is real Monday motivation," a user commented. "Amazing. Will sure head to gym today," another one wrote.

Recently, Ranveer Singh, who has been lobbying with authorities to declare Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the country 23rd official language, and signed a petition in support of the cause. He has lauded the steps taken by India to make textbooks and other educational material accessible for deaf children in sign language. Ranveer's independent record label, IncInk, which he has launched with Navzar Eranee, has released multiple sign language music videos. In September, the 'Gully Boy' star released two sign language videos to increase awareness about ISL.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will soon be seen sharing screen space in filmmaker Kabir Khan's sports biography '83', based on India's win at the World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. It stars Ranveer in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The actor also has Rohit Shetty's comedy film 'Cirkus.' Ranveer is prepping for his role in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', directed by Divyang Thakkar for Yash Raj Films.

