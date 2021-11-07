PIC: Priyanka Chopra ends Diwali celebrations with stunning boho-chic attire; Nick Jonas goes gaga

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra ends Diwali celebrations with stunning boho-chic attire; Nick Jonas go gaga

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas had an "epic end" to this year's Diwali celebrations at YouTube sensation Lilly Singh's Diwali party called Love and Light. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Fashion' star posted pictures and videos from the party in which she looked stunning, dressed in an orange-and-green ethnic outfit, giving boho-chic and retro vibes. She added the caption, "What makes Lilly SINGH the perfect host and dost? She's a fellow PUNJABI. What an epic end to this year's Diwali celebrations! Thank you @lilly for such an amazing evening!"

Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas dropped a heart eyes emoticon in the comments section. "Patakha," actor Huma Qureshi commented. Actor Kal Penn, who was also at the same party, shared a fire emoticon in the comments section.

Earlier, Priyanka had also shared pictures of Diwali celebrations at her new LA home with Nick and glimpses from a pre-Diwali bash hosted by actor Mindy Kaling. Priyanka and Nick's home was decked up with lights. They complimented each other in colour coordinated outfits. While Priyanka opted for a white sequenced lehenga choli, Nick was seen clad in a red kurta teamed with a black Nehru jacket.

"Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angles. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas. You are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali," the actress wrote in the caption.

Nick also shared a short video in which he could be seen posing with Priyanka by the pool. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

