Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra shares pics from her first Diwali celebration in new LA home with husband Nick Jonas

Global star Priyanka Chopra on Saturday (November 6) took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note post her Diwali celebrations with husband Nick Jonas and close friends. She also shared a series of pictures from her new home in LA. The couple's home was decked up with lights and fireworks were also seen in the background. Both Priyanka and Nick complimented each other in colour coordinated outfits. While Priyanka opted for a white sequenced lehenga choli, Nick was seen clad in a red kurta teamed with a black Nehru jacket.

"Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angles. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas. You are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali," the actress wrote in the caption.

Nick also shared a short video in which he could be seen posing with Priyanka by the pool. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

Earlier, Priyanka also shared a string of images on her Instagram handle, in which she along with her husband Nick could be seen performing Lakshmi pooja.

A day before Diwali, Priyanka also attended a celebration hosted by actor Mindy Kaling. Lilly Singh was also a part of this pre-Diwali bash. Check out the pictures here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is working on the Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel'.