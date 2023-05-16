Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding soon? Actress asks Priyanka Chopra to prep for ‘bridesmaid duties’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETICHOPRA Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding soon?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently exchanged engagement vows in a romantic ceremony. Amidst speculation surrounding their roka and wedding celebrations, the couple made an official announcement confirming their engagement. Surrounded by their loved ones and close friends, Parineeti and Raghav marked their roka in an event held at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place, Delhi.

Priyanka Chopra also joined in the celebrations, and she shared pictures of the lovebirds on her Instagram. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!"

Check out the post:

After that, Parineeti responded to her post, writing, "Mimi didii - bridesmaid’s duties coming upppp!"

A day after their engagement, the couple released a statement to express their gratitude for all the love they received. They said that it is a union of two different worlds, as they have engaged.

Parineeti Chopra's statement read, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and it’s amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined."

"We are so touched by everything we have read/seen and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey known that you all are standing with us."

Speaking about the outfits, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha chose to wear ivory ensembles for the engagement. While the actress wore a beautiful dress by Manish Malhotra, the AAP minister wore a matching outfit by his maternal uncle, Pawan Sachdeva.

Their function began at 5 p.m. with the Sukhmani Sahib path, followed by ardas. The engagement took place at 8 p.m.

