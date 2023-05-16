The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 11: Adah Sharma's film sees a DROP after crossing Rs 100 crore mark

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADAHKIADAH The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 11

The box office performance of The Kerala Story has been astounding, as the film reached the hundred crore mark within a mere nine days. It has now become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. The movie has received a positive response from the audience, and Adah, the lead actress, is receiving abundant appreciation. Despite facing various controversies, the film has managed to fulfil its intended purpose. However, after its initial success, the film experienced a significant decline in its performance after ten days.

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 11:

On Day 10, The Kerala Story earned a revenue of Rs 23.75 crore, bringing its total collection to approximately Rs 136.74 crore. On Monday, the film garnered Rs 10.00 crore, leading to a total collection of Rs 146.74 crore. Moreover, on Monday, May 15, 2023, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 20.30%.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed that screenings of The Kerala Story be prohibited in the state in order to prevent acts of hatred and violence. On the other hand, the Sudipto Sen directorial has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

About 'The Kerala Story':

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

