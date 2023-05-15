Ram Pothineni's untitled action film teaser released. Watch the video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: RAVIKHIRAN7 Ram Pothineni's yet-to-be-titled action film teaser released

Ram Pothineni has teamed up with Boyapati Srinu for a mass entertainer, which is yet to be titled. The first glimpse was released, and the teaser promises pure drama with high-voltage action. The teaser gives a glimpse of the film's scale with respect to action. It is the first collaboration between the filmmaker and the actor.

The teaser opens with a mega blast, and one can see people flying due to its impact. Cut to the next shot, which introduces Ram's character sporting a rugged look. The dialogue goes, "You dared me to enter your state; I did. You dared me to enter through your gate, and I did. You reckoned I could never outpower you; I did. Which bloody heavens limit should I cross now?"

Reacting to the video, several fans commented that the comeback film should be stronger. Ram's last release, Warrior, didn't fare well at the box office. One user even wrote, "The comeback should be really strong, brother." Another user wrote, "In perfect Boyapati meter. Loud and colorful. Should work."

Produced by Srinvasa Chhitturi, the film will also be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Boyapati's last release was Akhanda, with Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film was a huge success at the box office and ended up grossing approximately Rs 100 crore at the box office. Akhanda marked Boyapati’s big comeback after the debacle of his previous two releases, Jaya Janaki Nayaka in 2017 and Vinaya Vidheya Rama in 2019.

Meanwhile, Ram Pothineni has joined hands with Puri Jagannadh again for the sequel to Ismart Shankar. The announcement was made on Twitter by the filmmaker, and the sequel is titled Double Ismart. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 8, 2024. The details of the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Latest Entertainment News