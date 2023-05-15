Amitabh Bachchan rides with fan on bike; Mumbai Police to take action for not wearing helmet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan rides with a fan on a bike to avoid traffic

The megastar Amitabh Bachchan opted to travel via a bike instead of his luxury car. The actor hopped on a stranger's bike to avoid terrific Mumbai traffic. Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo on his social media platform to reveal that he took the help of a stranger on a bike to reach work on timeThis photo left social media users in splits. While some of them were worried about his health as the 80-year-old just recovered from a rib injury, others expressed their apprehension as the actor forgot to wear his helmet for safety.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo of himself taking a bike ride with a person. He wrote, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner." Reacting to it, a page on Twitter tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, “Missing helmets for both rider and pillion. @MumbaiPolice please take note!”

Responding to it, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police wrote back, “We have shared this with traffic branch.” Similarly, when a video of Anushka Sharma riding a bike surfaced online, a user tweeted, “@MumbaiPolice No helmet?”In reply, Mumbai Police informed that the traffic police have been informed about the same. Their comment read, “We have shared this with traffic branch.” The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Traffic Police was tagged in both tweets as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Both the actors have been busy with their respective projects. Anushka is wrapping up her share of the post-production work of Chakda Xpress, her comeback film. The actress will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami in her biopic. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will be soon seen in Project K along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Besides this, he also has Section 84 and Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff in his pipeline. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern. On television too, Big B is all set to return with a fresh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

