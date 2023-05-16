Tovino Thomas’ Kerala Floods film ‘2018 Everyone is a Hero’ inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SWALIH_HABEEB_ 2018 Everyone is a Hero

'2018 Everyone Is A Hero' Box Office: Tovino Thomas-starrer is enjoying a dream run at ticket windows and inches towards the Rs 100 crore milestone globally, a rare feat for any Malayalam movie. Directed by the award-winning filmmaker, Jude Anthany Joseph, this film is being touted as “the real Kerala Story '' as it shows the triumph of humanity over adversity in the backdrop of the 2018 Kerala floods. Its worldwide collection is reported to be Rs 87-88 crore in the first 11 days of release and is moving towards Rs 100 crore club. The movie is getting a standing ovation in theatres and the audience are loving it.

It is the second Tovino project to attract national attention and draw an adulatory audience response after the 2021 superhero movie 'Minnal Murali'. And it also brings back memories of his performance in 'Virus', the 2019 film about the Nipah outbreak in Kerala.

2018 Everyone Is A Hero BO Report

The movie, which was released on May 5, raked in around Rs 5.18 crore on its ninth day from Kerala alone, which is an all-time record in Mollywood history. The worldwide collection is reported to be more than Rs 86 crore in the first eleven days. The movie is screening in almost all theatres in Kerala and the tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

About ‘2018 Everyone is a Hero’

Tovino, incidentally, volunteered his services for flood relief back in 2018. In the film, he plays a young man who leaves the Indian Army with a fake medical certificate and redeems himself during the floods. The ensemble cast includes top Malayalam talents, notably Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Lal and the National Award-winning actress, Aparna Balamurali, who plays a TV reporter.

Produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C.K. Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph under the banner of Kavya Film Company and P.K. Prime Productions, the film is the second back-to-back blockbuster from Kavya after the 2022 action-adventure drama 'Malikappuram' starring Unni Mukundan.

