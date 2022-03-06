Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/JANHVIKAPOOR On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, here's looking at her viral dance videos that left everyone awestruck!

It's Janhvi Kapoor's birthday today and wishes have already started pouring for her on social media. Having stepped into the acting industry with 'Dhadak,' Janhvi has left everyone impressed with her acting skills in films like-- Gunjan Saxena, Ghost Stories, Roohi, etc. Not only this but she has an interesting lineup of films waiting for the release. But today on her special day, we are here to speak about another talent that the 24-year-old has and yes, it's dancing. The actress apart from her beauty is also known for her dance videos that go viral every now and then on social media. Sometimes we see her acing off some difficult belly-dancing moves while at others she is seen gracefully giving a solo dance performance. And, now to forget, her fun dance challenges which she keeps on trying with her group of friends.

On Janhvi's birthday, let's take a look back at some of her amazing dance videos that went crazily viral over the internet like wildfire!

Janhvi entertained everyone when she shared a video with her team dancing to Qayamat, from Ajay Devgn's film Deewane. Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, "Aksa gang hain salamat- pesh karte hain humara final video. I promise u it’s qayamat."

This isn't the first time she shared a goofy video with her people as in another one the gang can be seen like no one's watching. Giving a shout-out to each one in the video, Janhvi wrote: "Aksa gang is back."

Janhvi is fond of taking some viral Instagram challenges which is why she once donned the viral 'Up' challenge with one of her friends. The two of them could be seen dancing by the side of the pool in the video which was shared along with a caption reading, "Missing the Filmfare stage so the poolside will have to do for now."

In a video that went crazily viral, the actress was seen performing a belly dance like a pro on San Sanana from the film Ashoka. The same was shared on Instagram by Janhvi with a caption reading, "Missing post burrito belly dance sessions."

Here's another viral video of Janhvi dancing gracefully in front of a mirror with Khushi sitting in the background. The funny caption alongside read, "Hope you guys are more amused than my sister was swipe to see me make a booboo."

Happy, happy birthday Janhvi!