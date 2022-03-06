Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BONEY/KHUSHI/ARJUN Janhvi Kapoor gets adorable birthday wishes from father Boney, sister Khushi, brother Arjun & other celebs

Janhvi Kapoor, who is celebrating her 25th birthday today is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor, Sridevi. Following her mother's footsteps, Janhvi made her foray into acting in 2018. 'Dhadak' was her debut film, and since then she has come a long way. She has starred in movies such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi. She will be next seen in 'Good Luck Jerry'. On the occasion of Janhvi's 25th birthday, her younger sister Khushi, father Boney, brother Arjun and cousin Anshula took a stroll down memory lane and shared adorable pictures with her on their respective social media handles.

Memories made with siblings in childhood hold a special place in almost everyone's life. Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are no exception. Their Instagram accounts are proof of the fact they love cherishing their childhood moments. "Happy birthday to my everything," Khushi captioned the post.

Anshula shared a lovable picture with the birthday girl and wrote, "HBD loverrr @janhvikapoor!! A year older! A year bolder! Here’s to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food videos together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other! You’re my Bae, I love youuuu (more than you love tiramisu).

Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor shared a cute picture of her when she was a little kid and wrote, "Joy of our lives, remain the way you are , simple, down to earth , respectful to everyone , spreading warmth , these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta."

Arjun, on the other hand, wished Janhvi with a funny picture and caption reading, "I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays but now you’re stuck with me for life..."

Sonam Kapoor shared a stunning photo and wrote, "Happy happy birthday jannu all my love darling girl."