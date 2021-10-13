Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN On Durga Ashtami Sushmita Sen reveals why she often says 'Dugga Dugga'

If you follow former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen on her social media platforms, then you are definitely aware about her love for the Bengali phrase 'Dugga Dugga'. On Wednesday (October 13), Sushmita took to Instagram and wished everyone a happy Durga Ashtami. She also revealed why she often says 'Dugga Dugga'.

According to her, the particular prayer invites Maa Durga's strength. "Happpyyyyyy Durga Ashtami to you & all your loved ones! This prayer is why I often say #duggadugga . It invites the strength of Maa Durga to come reside in the heart...making way for courage to lead, instead of fear! A journey so profound, it embodies the very essence of transformation!! My Pranaam to all the elders and the tightest hug to the rest of you! #livevictorious #duggadugga. I love you guys," she wrote.

Alongside the wishes, Sushmita shared her beautiful selfie. Take a look:

As per Sushmita's post, it seems like she is avoiding Durga Puja celebrations on a grand scale this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Sushmita recently made headlines after her web series Aarya was nominated at the 49th International Emmy Awards in the 'Drama Series' category. Reacting to the news, Sushmita had said, "It is surreal to know that 'Aarya' has been recognised globally amongst the Best Drama series in the world and to be nominated at a platform as prestigious as the International Emmy Awards is phenomenal."

She added, "I am overwhelmed with the love and faith viewers across the world have put into our labour of love and want to thank each one from the bottom of my heart for the encouragement."

Helmed by director Ram Madhvani, the show marked the debut of the former beauty queen in the digital space. The series also stars Namit Das, Sikander Kher, Jayant Kriplani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

