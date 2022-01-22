Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on their wedding anniversary with fun-filled priceless pics

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her wedding anniversary today. On the occasion, the actress walked down memory lane and shared priceless memories of late Rishi Kapoor and remembered him through fun-filled pictures from 'The Kapil Sharma show' when they went to promote late actor's autobiography, 'Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.' Neetu captioned the post "In remembrance…" The candid pictures show the having a gala time on the comedy show.

Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was quick to drop a red heart on her mother's post. Maheep Kapoor also dropped a heart on the lovely pictures. Take a look

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor have been one of the most talked about couples in the industry. The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children together, Riddhima and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu and Rishi had romanced on the big screen in hits like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein,' 'Kabhi Kabhie' among others.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others.

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor will next be seen in her comeback film, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo.' The Raj Mehta's comedy also stars alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli.