Neetu Kapoor remembers husband Rishi Kapoor 'with a cheer and not a tear,' shares throwback photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor remembers husband Rishi Kapoor 'with a cheer and not a tear'

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor remembered husband Rishi Kapoor on one month's death anniversary by sharing a throwback photo with him on Instagram. The actress shared a couple of lines from the goodbye song by Vera Lynn for the Karz actor and wrote, "Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye...Cheerio, here I go on my way...With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye...Give me a smile, I can keep for a while...In my heart while I'm away"

Soon after the death of Rishi Kapoor on April 30 this year, Neetu Kapoor had written a heartbreaking farewell to the actor with a photo. She captioned it, "End of our story." The photo shows a smiling Rishi Kapoor enjoying his drink and celebrating life. Neetu Kapoor's post sent the fans into a meltdown. While many called the couple their favorite in Bollywood, many others wished strength for the actress during this hard time.

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima also took to social media to remember her father on the one-month death anniversary and shared a family picture. Sharing a photo featuring her with Rishi Kapoor, mother Neetu, husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara, Riddhima Kapoor wrote, "Say not in grief that 'he is no more', but live in thankfulness that he was - Hebrew proverb" She added, "One month today. We miss you." Check out the post here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI Riddhima Kapoor misses father Rishi Kapoor

Actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, after the two year battle with leukemia. His last rites were performed at Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi. Rishi Kapoor's family members and close friends Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rajeev Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan among others were present there. Since the actor's death, daughter Riddhima has been sharing photos and videos on Instagram remembering the golden memories that they have shared.

