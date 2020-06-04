Natasa Stankovic didn't know who Hardik Pandya was, reveals cricketer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NATASASTANKOVIC__ Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are currently in self-isolation together.

Natasa Stankovic did not know who Hardik Pandya was when she met him for the first time, the Team India cricketer revealed in an interview on Thursday. "She had no idea about who I was. I got her by talking," Pandya told Harsha Bhogle on a Cricbuzz show. Pandya had announced his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa on the New Year day. The cricketer revealed that no one knew about his plan of engagement, except for his cricketer brother Krunal Pandya.

"Mom and dad didn't know, even Krunal only got to know two days before when I told him I'm thinking this (getting engaged) I said I had enough in my life.

"Someone who I have found, who I actually love and I think I'm learning and I'm becoming a better man. I'm trying to go beyond myself. I'm keeping myself aside and keeping someone as priority," he added.

On Sunday, Pandya announced on Sunday that he and fiance Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child. The Indian cricketer took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Pandya wrote, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Hardik and Natasa are currently in self-isolation together, along with his brother Krunal and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma. After a brief hush-hush romance, the duo got engaged in Dubai on New Year 2020. The cricketer proposed his ladylove on a yacht, with a live band playing romantic songs in the background.

Sharing photos and videos of their private engagement on social media, Hardik wrote, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged,” while Natasa's post was captioned, “Forever yes @hardikpandya93.”

Earlier in an interview, Hardik’s father Himanshu Pandya said that their engagement took them by surprise. “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged,” he had said.

