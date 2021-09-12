Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NAGACHAITANYA Nagarjuna helping Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya from getting divorced?

Relationship in the entertainment industry are very unpredictable. Reports of celebrities getting divorced after even after decade of marriage is quite common. Well, the latest report suggests that things between Telugu actors Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have hit the hard rock. Social media is filled with rumours of the couple heading for a split. It all came to light when the actress dropped 'Akkineni' from her social media handles. Not only this but also her absence in recent birthday celebration of her father-in-law Nagarjuna raised several eyebrows. However, it is being said that Nagarjuna is leaving no stone unturned in helping the couple mend their differences.

A report in Spotboye states, "Not that Naga Chaitanya is guilty of any sins of marital transgression. He has never cheated on his wife. On the contrary, he has been a loving husband ever since they tied the knot at a simple ceremony in Goa in 2017. Ever since then, he has been the portrait of a loving husband.

So much so that when he had to be rude to his wife on screen in the film Majili, Naga found it very difficult to look into his wife’s eyes with hatred for the camera. Now when he is asked to mend bridges with Samantha, he doesn’t know where to start."

Not only this but Naga Chaitanya is waiting to fix the marriage as soon as he knows what the problem is. It is also being said that the couple have apparently met marriage counsellors to sort the differences and have also approached the Family Court. However, the couple or their family have not confirmed any of the divorve rumours yet.

Meanwhile, the actress who is already a mother of dog named Hash has adopted a new puppy, Saasha. Sharing an adorable picture of the little monster, she wrote, "Cleaned the 19th puddle of pee today and it’s only 9 am ..but the cherry on the cake has to be the moment that I sat down with my coffee thinking ha!! 5 minutes of calm now .. only to notice one tiny little monster running with her dripping pee pad all around the house.. and suddenly my coffee isn’t strong enough Say hello to SAASHA #pitbullsofinstagram #HashandSaasha #brotherandsister #itsgoingtobeaparty."

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in the web series 'The Family Man 2' and earned Best Female Performance (Series) award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She will next be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.'

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, his upcoming projects include-- Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Love Story 2021 with Sai Pallavi.