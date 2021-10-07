Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Mumbai Drug Bust Case: Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde to move court for regular bail tomorrow

A Mumbai magistrate's court on Thursday sent Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and 6 others in connection with a drug seizure case on a cruise ship, carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau, to 14 days judicial custody. Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde and advocate Taraq K. Sayed, representing another accused Arbaaz Merchantt, said that now they plan to move the appropriate court for regular bail on Friday (October 8). The accused will be kept in the NCB office in judicial custody till tomorrow because the jail would not accept new inmates at this hour.

The court order read, "The zonal director (Sameer Wankhede) is requested to keep the accused in NCB as jail authorities do not admit the accused post 6 pm without COVID report. So they may be remanded with NCB."

Declining the NCB's plea for another four days custody till October 11 for the 8 main accused, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar sent them to 14 days judicial custody and also transferred the case for further hearing to the Special NDPS Court.

Also read: Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan and 7 others sent to judicial custody for 14 days

For the unversed, based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers. As per the arrest memo of the NCB, 13 grams of cocaine, five gram of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh was seized after the raid.

Also read: Aryan Khan's bail rejected: SRK's son and 7 others to stay in judicial custody for 14 days | KEY POINTS