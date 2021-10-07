Aryan Khan's bail rejected: SRK's son, Arbaaz Merchantt, 6 others to stay in judicial custody for 14 days

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARYAN KHAN Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail has been rejected by the court. The court sends Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and 6 others to judicial custody for 14 days. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Beaurue (NCB) on October 3 after the agency busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Esplanade Magistrate court says it will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan at 11 am tomorrow. The court has also asked NCB to file a reply by then. The accused will be kept in the NCB office in judicial custody till tomorrow because the jail would not accept new inmates at this hour.

Since last week, the anti-drugs agency has so far arrested 17 people in the case, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, and some "high-profile organisers" belonging to a Delhi-based event management company.

Besides Aryan Khan, those arrested by the NCB include Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, Vikrant Chhokar and a drug supplier from suburban Juhu.

Read all LIVE updates related to the case here

For the unversed, based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers. As per the arrest memo of the NCB, 13 grams of cocaine, five gram of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh was seized after the raid.

The NCB claimed before a city court that "shocking and incriminating" material recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking. Later, the court on Monday had remanded the 23-year-old and seven others to the NCB custody till Thursday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau also claimed that in the WhatsApp chats he is discussing modes of payment to be done for procurement (of drugs) and that several code names are being used. However, Aryan Khan's lawyer had earlier claimed that no drugs were recovered from his client's possession.

Meanwhile, when asked about the seizure of drugs from the cruise ship, during a press conference, the NCB said on Wednesday that they are ascertaining whether necessary permissions were obtained from the DG, Shipping, and other authorities.

At the moment, the crackdown against drug peddlers and those related to the cruise drug party case is on at various locations in Mumbai and other places.