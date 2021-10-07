Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: SRK's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt & other accused to appear before court today

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. During the same, as many as eight people including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were detained for questioning. Later, they were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7. The total number of arrests in the case have increased up to 18 and NCB is leaving no stone unturned in working upon the drug scandal going on in the city.

Know everything about the case and read the LIVE updates here: