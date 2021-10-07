Thursday, October 07, 2021
     
  5. Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: SRK's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt & other accused to appear before court today
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and others who were detained by NCB will appear before the court today. The total number of arrests made in the case have gone up to 18 and the agency is working day in and out on the whole racket of drugs spread in the city. Stay updated with the latest development and read them here!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2021 9:28 IST
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. During the same, as many as eight people including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were detained for questioning. Later, they were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7. The total number of arrests in the case have increased up to 18 and NCB is leaving no stone unturned in working upon the drug scandal going on in the city.

Know everything about the case and read the LIVE updates here:

 

Live updates :Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE:

  • Oct 07, 2021 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Seth Merchantt outside NCB office

  • Oct 07, 2021 9:26 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nawab Malik alleges Aryan Khan's arrest is 'forgery'; attempt to malign Bollywood's image

    Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid onboard a Mumbai cruise was "forgery", and BJP has misused the central agency to frame Aryan Khan. "Aryan Khan's arrest is a forgery. For the last one month, information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan," said Malik.

    "Not even one gram of drug was seized on the cruise, not even on the terminal. The drug was not even found with any one of the accused. Whatever the video of the sample has been shared by the NCB, it has been made in the Zonal Director's office which is against the procedure of seizure," he added.

  • Oct 07, 2021 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Some links related to bitcoin, says NCB Mumbai Director

    Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede on Wednesday said that there are some links related to bitcoin which the NCB could not share at present, in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

  • Oct 07, 2021 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Arbaaz Merchantt's father calls allegations on son 'baseless'

  • Oct 07, 2021 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that the Narcotics DDG has clarified the political allegations against two people in the press note. Those people were together and were the witnesses. Further he said that it would not be appropriate for him to speak more on the matter. "Our investigation is going on, it would not be appropriate to tell more. I will not be able to tell anything about the custody of accused who will be presented in the court. There has been one more arrest in the case who will be presented in the court tomorrow."

     

  • Oct 07, 2021 9:17 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    NCB arrests 18th accused-- a foreign national

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested a foreign national from Mumbai's Bandra area in connection with the cruise ship raid case. According to the NCB, mephedrone (MD) in commercial quantity was recovered from his possession. "This is the 18th arrest in the cruise ship raid case," the official said.

  • Oct 07, 2021 9:15 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Eight people detained by NCB included names of -- Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal.

  • Oct 07, 2021 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer arguing in defence of Aryan Khan said in the Court, "Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the cruise party. However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seats or cabins there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats."

  • Oct 07, 2021 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). 8C of NDPS Act refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B deals with punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis.

  • Oct 07, 2021 9:13 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. All of the eight persons were later arrested on October 3.

