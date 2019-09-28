Mouni Roy Birthday Special: 10 sizzling pictures of Made In China actress that redefine hotness

Image Source : INSTAGRAM 10 sizzling pictures of Made In China actress Mouni Roy that redefine hotness

Mouni Roy, who started her acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s most watched TV show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has become the most desirable actress in Bollywood now. She is working with all the top performers and filmmakers in the industry and making fans love her more with her performances. Not just her onscreen presence, but viewers love to watch Mouni in interviews as well as on her social media. The actress’ Instagram is nothing less than a definition of hotness. The actress keeps treating her fans with oh-so-gorgeous looks and entertains them with her moves. On her birthday, let’s have a look at 10 sizzling pictures in which she can set the temperatures soaring high.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mouni Roy makes viewers spellbound with her hot pictures on the Instagram

Interestingly, Mouni Roy is lovingly called Manya or Mon by her family and friends

The actor has always said that her father is her role model

Mouni Roy's favorite holiday destinations are London, Paris and a few parts of Europe.

Mouni Roy is also a good singer and her all-time favorite song is Lag Jaa Lage

Not just singing but Mouni loves art. She is good at painting and sketching as well

Also, books are Mouni's best friends. She takes her read everywhere she travels

Mouni is a multi-talented person, Her acting and dance has already won her a huge fan base

Mouni has also participated in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha and Pati Patni Aur Woh

Mouni is all set to treat her fans with her upcoming film Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page