Most Googled Asians in 2022: BTS V, Jungkook top the list; Katrina Kaif beats Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone

Most Googled Asians in 2022: BTS was the undisputed winner when 'Most Searched Asians Worldwide 2022' list by Google was unveiled. BTS members, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook were on the two positions of the list. The K-pop artists have been ruling the charts all over the world thanks to their chartbuster songs, charismatic concerts and their surprise announcement of taking a hiatus to focus on solo projects.

Closer to home, Katrina Kaif was fourth on the list of the most searched Asian on Google in 2022, beating out competition from Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. According to the search giant's annual "Year in Search" report, Kaif topped the list of most searched Asian celebrities worldwide, with Bhatt at number five and Padukone not even making it to the top five this year. This makes Katrina the most searched Bollywood actress on this particular list. Also, Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli was at spot three.

The report also revealed that the top three searched films in India this year were "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai," "Sooryavanshi," and "83," all of which featured Kaif in prominent roles. Kaif, who has been a mainstay in the Bollywood film industry for over a decade, has consistently ranked highly in Google's "Year in Search" report. This year's top spot is a testament to her enduring popularity among fans and her ability to maintain a strong online presence.

Bhatt and Padukone, both of whom are also successful actresses in their own right, will no doubt be looking to challenge Kaif for the top spot in the coming years. However, for now, it seems that Kaif is the undisputed queen of the search engine.

