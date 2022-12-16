Avatar 2 Review & Twitter Reaction: Is Avatar The Way of Water's story as good as its VFX? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PERPLEXEDEL A still from Avatar 2 titled, 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Avatar 2 Review & Twitter Reaction: James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" is a highly anticipated film that has garnered a great deal of attention and hype due to its association with James Cameron's successful and influential style of filmmaking. "Avatar: The Way of Water" is a sequel to "Avatar," which was a groundbreaking film in terms of its visual effects and immersive world-building. "Avatar: The Way of Water" promises to continue the story of Pandora and its inhabitants in a way that is even more epic and grand in scale. The film's use of cutting-edge VFX technology will likely be a major draw for audiences, as it was for the original "Avatar."

"Avatar: The Way of Water" stands out because, unlike many sequels that are seen as cash grabs or unnecessary extensions of a franchise, "Avatar 2" has a strong narrative foundation in the original "Avatar" and is expected to build upon and expand the world and characters that were introduced in the first film. As expected Twitter is flooded with positive reviews and reactions of netizens.

"So you want my Avatar 2 review? Well I’ll keep it short and sweet… you will FEEL! It’s a magical experience that I think most will enjoy more than the first, but the same ground breaking visuals. Fantastic work by James Cameron and I recommend everyone see it in a theater," a user shared.

Another noted, "Avatar 2 review: 5/5.. EPIC MASTERPIECE.. Technically and plot wise a better movie. Quatrich is back for revenge, can sully save his family? The water sequences were extraordinary. Towards climax too emotional. Book 3D tickets at biggest screen possible. Neytiri fight sequence."

"Avatar 2 Review.. In a lot of ways it is the first movie again. A lot more heart and centered around family. Missing James Horner for sure! Great military tech. Astounding 3D visuals, a must see for that alone. I watched blue people for 3 hours!" shared a third on Twitter.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is a highly anticipated science fiction film directed by James Cameron which has released in India on Dec 16. The film is a sequel to Cameron's 2009 blockbuster "Avatar" and continues the story of Pandora and its indigenous people, the Na'vi. In "Avatar 2," the main character, Jake Sully, has fully embraced his life on Pandora and has become one of the Na'vi. Alongside his wife Neytiri, Jake must face a new threat to Pandora's existence as well as confront his own past. The film will also introduce new characters and expand upon the mythology of Pandora.

Don't miss these:

Besharam Rang Row: Prakash Raj, Swara Bhasker, Onir blast trolls targeting Deepika-SRK's song

Most Searched Asians of 2022: BTS V, Jungkook top the list; Katrina Kaif beats Alia Bhatt & Deepika

Latest Hollywood News