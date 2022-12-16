Besharam Rang Row: Prakash Raj, Swara Bhasker, Onir blast trolls targeting Deepika Padukone-SRK's Pathaan song

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Still of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan song Besharam Rang

Besharam Rang Controversy: Actor Swara Bhaskar and filmmaker Onir have defended the song "Besharam Rang" from the upcoming film "Pathaan" after it faced criticism and controversy. The song, which features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has been accused of showing a "dirty mindset" and of being "objectionable" due to the costumes worn by the actors.

In response, Bhaskar shared a news article on Twitter and took a dig at the leaders in power. "Meet the ruling politicians of our country.. If you had free time to look at the clothes of actresses, who knows, you would have done some work too?!?" she wrote in Hindi.

Onir also spoke out against a Twitter user who suggested that Khan was allowing or tolerating the "public molestation" of his wife for money, calling the comment "sick" and saying it showed the user belonged to a "tribe of men who thinks an husband owns the women."

"Yucks .., sick mentality . Use of words like “ allows” “ tolerate” shows that he belongs to that tribe of men who thinks an husband owns the women . And only a vulgar mindset could make a montage like this . Retired and now nothing better to do than zoom in pics n spread hate," he tweeted.

Actor Prakash Raj also expressed support for Padukone and criticized the burning of effigies of Khan in protest of the song. "#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it’s okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking….Protesters Burn Effigies Of SRK In Indore. Their Demand: Ban 'Pathaan'," the actor-filmmaker shared on Twitter.

Image Source : TWITTERPrakash Raj tweets on Besharam Rang controversy

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming Bollywood flick 'Pathaan' has courted controversy. Activists of an outfit on Wednesday staged a protest against the film "Pathaan" and its song "Besharam Rang" in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh.

The activists of “Veer Shivaji Group” gathered at a road intersection and set effigies of actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on fire. They demanded to ban the film, set to hit the screens in January next year, alleging the Hindu community is feeling offended by the content of the "Besharam Rang" song.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to Padukone's costume in the song of "Pathaan" and also frowned upon the colour of the attire of Padukone and lead actor Shah Rukh Khan, calling for its "rectification".

Mishra said if certain scenes in the song are not "corrected", the government will consider what to do about the screening of the movie in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, the home minister performed puja at the birthplace of Lord Parshuram at Janapav Kuti near Mhow and later targeted the film and the song.

Latest Entertainment News