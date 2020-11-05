Image Source : INSTAGRAN/BUNTYBAJAJ/NEHAKAKKAR/NICKJONA More pics from Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet, Priyanka-Nick, Rana-Miheeka's Karwa Chauth 2020 celebrations

Karwa Chauth 2020 was a beautiful affair as we saw not just the women of our house but also our favourite celebrities all decked up in traditional attires on Wednesday. Adding to the list were the names of a lot of celebrities this time who celebrated their first Karwa Chauth post their marriage. The list included names of Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh and also newly-wedded Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. Apart from the two of them, fans also waited for the pictures of Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas who also celebrated the festival with great pomp and show in Los Angeles.

Neha Kakkar on Thursday shared photographs from her first Karwa Chauth after she married singer Rohanpreet Singh. Neha posted the pictures on her verified Instagram account. In the photos, Neha sports a red salwar suit with a pair of golden jhumkas. The newly-wed singer completes the look by letting her hair loose and with a bindi and minimal makeup. Neha opted for a simple yet elegant style statement while Rohanpreet chose a white Kurta pajama for the occasion.

"My first Karwa Chauth with hubby Rohanpreet Singh," Neha captioned the photos using the hashtag #NehuPreet. Neha also shared a photograph with her parents and wrote: "Thank you mamma papa for everything."

Priyanka on Thursday shared a couple of photographs on Instagram, of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with husband Nick. In one photo, the actress stands with a thali in hand, decked up for the ritual. In a second image, she shares an intimate moment with Nick. Priyanka wore a red saree for the occasion with a diamond pendant on her chain teamed with earrings and golden bangles. Priyanka completed the look with sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead and a matching red bindi.

"Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. I love you Nick Jonas," Priyanka captioned. American singer-actor Nick also shared the photos on his verified Instagram account. "Happy Karwa Chauth everyone. Blessed to have my beautiful wife home," he wrote.

Speaking about Miheeka and Rana, a glimpse from their Karwa Chauth celebrations was shared by Miheeka's brother Bunty Bajaj on Instagram. In the picture the lady can be seen wearing a red saree along with a statement necklace, gold earrings and a nosering. While Rana opted for a casual attire as he wore a black sweatshirt and blue denims along with a cap.

Captioning the post, Bunty wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth. God bless."

-With IANS inputs

