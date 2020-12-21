Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty suggests yoga for self-confidence and fearlessness

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty performs EkaPada Dhanurasana and Dhanurasana

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Monday shared yoga lessons for her fans that will help boost self-confidence and fearlessness. The actress shared a video on her Instagram where she can be seen performing EkaPada Dhanurasana and Dhanurasana. As a part of her Monday motivation, Shilpa showed how to give a “perfect start to the week” by giving your back some stretching and strength with Yoga asanas, as you work from home.

"Monday Motivation, Whether we’re indoors all day or stepping out for work (with a mask), the to-do list is never-ending. Even on extremely busy days with 2 kids and working from home, it’s a priority for me to start my day with yoga," she wrote.

Sharing the health benefits of the asanas, the actress added, "Today began with Eka Pada Dhanurasana and Dhanurasana. Apart from giving the back some much-needed stretching & strengthening; it improves the function of the pancreas, stimulates reproductive organs, and opens up the chest, shoulders, & neck. It also helps develop an attitude of self-confidence and fearlessness."

Earlier, Shilpa talked about the importance of a carefree laughing session. The actress felt laughing heartily has become a privilege in our fast-paced lives, and has asked people not to forget to take out time to laugh.

She shared a happy photo of herself and wrote "Ever wondered why a carefree laughing session with your friends feels so good? A good, hearty laugh boosts the immune system and relieves physical & mental stress, leaving your muscles relaxed for up to 45 minutes thereafter."

"Laughing freely and heartily has become a privilege in our fast-paced lives. So, if meeting up with friends and/or family is a challenge in these times, watch a funny movie/video or read some comedic literature, instead... because laughter truly is the best medicine," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is all set to return to the screen after 13 years. She will be seen next in 'Nikamma' with Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia and Paresh Rawal. It is directed by Sabbir Khan.