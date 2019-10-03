Milind Soman's throwback picture from 31 years ago will make you drool over him

Milind Soman is our celebrity crush who makes us fall in love with him all over again. He just like many of the other actors is ageless and it seems as if he is getting handsome with the growing age. The hunk broke many hearts when he got married to Ankita Konwar and his latest throwback pictures from 31 years back will surely add salt on your wounds.
Milind took to his social media handle and shared a dapper picture of himself wearing a suit and a tie. His clean-shaven looks made everyone realize that he will still look the same if he will get rid of his beard. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, he wrote alongside, "#ThrowbackThursday 1990 when I used to shave, wear suits and shoes age 24.."
Can you believe, this picture was taken when Milind was 24 years old, in the year 1990. Isn't it amazing that the 53-year-old model-turned-athlete has changed so little over the years? Have a look at his pictures:
#throwbackthursdays !! Lying in the lap of the Himalayas.. on the way to Mt Everest base camp 2017 😊 going to the mountains is always a challenge because it's so so difficult to come back ! On a mountain, everything is just that much clearer, all the things that you thought meant so much, just melt away into insignificance .. leaving you with nothing but you :) #mountainlover #dreamcatcher #dream #everest #Live2Inspire #begrateful #bepositive #love
Your life is your expression, your message, your piece of art! . . Opinions, criticism and advice are always welcome but your heart is yours and it knows the truth . . #betruetoyourself . . . 😊 #MilindSomwar #Live2Inspire #begrateful #bepositive #love #betterhabits4betterlife #bettereveryday #nevergiveup 📷 @dahiya_vinay
Climbed Kilimanjaro for the second time in 21 years ! The first time I was 33 and this time 54 😁 Getting to Uhuru peak, the highest point in Africa at 19,341ft on 31st August 2019 felt easier this time, perhaps because I feel so much fitter today, physically, mentally and every other way possible 🌝 This pic was taken at Horombo hut at just over 12000 ft. Tanzania is beautiful!! . . #traveltuesday #TravelTales #betterhabits4betterlife #bettereveryday #african #Live2Inspire #keepmoving #nevergiveup #roofofafrica
Have a look at how people reacted to his throwback picture:
Milind was a part of Alisha Chinai's music video, "Ek dil chahiye that's Made In India!"
