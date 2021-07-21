Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MANDIRABEDI Mandira Bedi 'grateful' as she shares pic with parents, children post husband Raj Kaushal's demise

Actor Mandira Bedi is grateful to have her family standing by her after the death of her husband Raj Kaushal. Taking to Instagram, Mandira posted a picture of herself with her father, mother, son Vir and daughter Tara. Along with it, she thanked everyone for supporting her and wishing her strength. "Only Love. #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness #gratitude #love #thanks," she captioned the post.

The family picture has garnered a lot of love from social media users. "It feels so good to see you smile after so long," a fan commented. "Aww...so much love in one frame," actor Vidya Malvade wrote. A person wrote, "What a strong woman you are," while another one said, "Love to you and your family." A third person wrote, "Wishing u all the strength in this world," and the fourth one commented, "Powerful Mandira."

Have a look at her post here:

Ever since Kaushal's shocking demise, Mandira has been sharing heartbreaking posts in remembrance of her late husband. One of it was captioned, "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough.."

See them here:

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.

He and Mandira Bedi got married in the year 1999 and welcomed their son Vir in 2011. They welcomed their daughter Tara into the family in July last year through adoption.