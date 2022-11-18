Friday, November 18, 2022
     
  5. Mahesh Babu's father Superstar Krishna's prayer meet: Trivikram, Dil Raju, Suresh Daggubati attend | PHOTOS

Mahesh Babu and his family organised a prayer meeting for Superstar Krishna recently. Many senior filmmakers arrived to pay their respects to the passed Tollywood star.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 18, 2022 16:31 IST
Krishna's prayer meet
Image Source : TWITTER/VAMSI SHEKHAR Mahesh Babu was greeted by many celebrities from Tollywood at his father's prayer meet

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar organised a prayer meeting for the late Tollywood star Krishna recently in Hyderabad. Many senior filmmakers and producers from Tollywood marked their presence at the gathering and paid their last respects to the bereaved soul. Mahesh Babu was seen greeting the guests with folded hands and even clicked pictures with many on the occasion. All this while, Mahesh Babu wore a smile on his face. This time has been really difficult for him and the family, and netizens were happy to see him in good spirits. 

Krishna's prayer meet: Tollywood celebs attend 

At the prayer meeting of Superstar Krishna, a couple of his photos were adorned with rose petals. One of the photos was from his youth and the other was a more recent one before he passed away. Krishna was 79 when he breathed his last at a Hyderabad hospital. Those who attended the prayer meeting of Krishna were Trivikram, Dil Raju, Suresh Daggubati, Anil Ravipudi, Vamshi Paidipally, Meher Ramesh and many more. They prayed for the bereaved soul. 

Krishna laid to rest in Hyderabad 

Hundreds of fans, top political leaders of Telugu states and Tollywood personalities paid their last respects to veteran actor Krishna, who passed away on November 15. Krishna's last rites were performed with full state honours later in the day at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills. People queued at Padmalaya Studio to see him for the last time and pay their last respects. Krishna acted in about 350 films in a career spanning over five decades. He debuted with the 1965 movie Thene Manasulu.

Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu lost his mother and brother as well. 2022 has been a very testing time for him. On the movies front, Mahesh Babu's untitled next 'SSMB 28' will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. He will follow this up with a big-budget film with RRR and Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli. 

 

