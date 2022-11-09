After HIT 2 teaser removed from YouTube, Adivi Sesh issues clarification: I expected this day...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADIVISESH Adivi Sesh as a cop in HIT 2 poster

HIT 2 teaser was released by the makers on November 3 and it generated immense curiosity among the fans. The upcoming film is the sequel to HIT: The First Case from writer-director Sailesh Kolanu. HIT is a crime thriller franchise with the central character of a cop. After Vishwak Sen's exit, the new movie stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role. HIT 2 teaser has stoked a major fan frenzy. Sesh's Major (2022), the biopic of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was a pan-India success and now, fans can't wait for him to return to the big screens, taking over the reins of an intense thriller. However, to the surprise of many, the HIT 2 teaser has been taken down by YouTube.

HIT 2 teaser taken down from YouTube

Fans of Adivi Sesh were not happy with the teaser of HIT 2 being removed from YouTube. The Telugu actor shared a video on Instagram detailing why this happened and asked fans not to worry and be prepared to watch the film in cinema halls on December 2.

Sesh said in a video addressing his fans, "HIT 2 teaser. When my director Sailesh Kolanu showed the teaser to me I expected this day to come. YouTube has removed the HIT 2 teaser from the trending list. We were trending number 1 for 3-4 days. Suddenly, it was taken off the list. The teaser is now age-restricted. You now have to sign in and prove to be 18+ to watch the teaser. This is due to the violent content. But this is apt for cinema. We've put it out that this is not for children. But now, watch the HIT 2 teaser. Sign in and prove that you are above 18 years of age. And ensure there are no children around. Moving on to sweeter things, our song Urike Urike. Tomorrow this amazing romantic track releases. Watch the amazing song tomorrow."

HIT 2 teaser taken down for violent content

The teaser of HIT 2 opens by establishing the character of Adivi Sesh, who is a cop investigating homicide crimes in Visakhapatnam. In the second part of the teaser clip, blood flow and a dismembered body of a woman are shown while an ominous voice narration plays in the background. Due to the violent nature of the clip, it has been age-restricted on YouTube.

Co-starring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Bhanu Chander. HIT: The Second Case is produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema.

