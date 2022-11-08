After Japan release, RRR set to cross KGF Chapter 2's worldwide collections

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSRAJAMOULI RRR vs KGF: Chapter 2 box office collection worldwide: Here's the lowdown

SS Rajamouli's superhit pan-India film RRR was released in Japan on October 21. The movie has been performing exceedingly well in the country and has become the third highest-grossing Indian film there, leaving Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots behind. Now, after its box office report has come in exceedingly well from Japan, it is very close to leaving behind KGF: Chapter 2's worldwide collections. Until now, Yash's KGF 2 was the biggest Indian film in 2022 in terms of collections. Soon, it will be RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. With this, ace director Rajamouli will have proved his box office supremacy once again.

RRR is a box office winner in Japan

As per a report, RRR worldwide gross is in the range of Rs 1150 crore. Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2's collections worldwide have been in the range of Rs 1200 crore. As things stand now, there is around Rs 50 crore difference between these two films. Meanwhile, RRR has been released in Japan and the collections have been great. While the movie started with low numbers but now it’s going on strong in the country. This SS Rajamouli blockbuster has crossed Rs 10 crore in Japan. The final number is expected to be more than this.

Read: Boney Kapoor slams actors 'completing films in 25-30 days'. Is he referring to Akshay Kumar?

RRR to release in more international markets

There are reports that after the success in Japan, the makers are planning to release RRR in more international markets. Thus, the Rs 50 crore margin will grow lesser in the coming time and soon, RRR may become 2022's highest-grossing Indian film internationally, beating KGF: Chapter 2. Meanwhile, RRR has become the third highest-grossing film in Japan, only after Rajinikanth's Muthu and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.

Read: Kartik Aaryan to reunite with Luv Ranjan for ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3'? Here's what we know!

RRR follows the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. RRR was released globally on March 25. It has been garnering international acclaim since its digital premiere on ZEE5 (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada) and Netflix (Hindi version) in May.

Latest Entertainment News