Boney Kapoor slams actors 'completing films in 25-30 days'. Is he referring to Akshay Kumar?

Appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor slammed actors who complete a film shoot in 25-30 days, charge their entire fees, and their films flop instead of being hit. Boney, who has been in the industry for a long time, was seen on the celebrity chat show for the promotions of Mili. He appeared on the show with the lead actress and his daughter Jahnvi Kapoor and spoke at length about the film industry trends, his family and the experience of producing Mili.

Boney Kapoor on actors completing films in 25-30 days

Boney Kapoor spoke at length about actors who charge their entire fees but finish the shoot in 25-30 days. Without taking any names, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Boney said, "There are many such actors who do films in 25-30 days but charge their whole fees. From the very beginning, their motivation is not right. I am not naming any actor here, but there are some actors who work with measure. They ask, 'How many days' work is there? They have setup which should be very comfortable, like they should have heroine available, director should be available so where will the picture be made good?" Boney Kapoor also said that if the actor, director or producer is not working with their, then the film is bound to flop. "Audience will not like it. Your first process is a lie. Until the truth comes, whether it is actors, directors or producers, the picture will neither be good nor will it work."

Akshay Kumar on completing films fast

While Boney Kapoor did not name any actor while slamming those who finish shoot in 25-30 days, many are of the opinion that he may have been hinting at Akshay Kumar. The Bollywood star has been vocal about shooting films at a fast pace and has many times joked about wrapping up films fast and moving on to other projects.

This year alone, Akshay has seen the release of four films in theatre and one on OTT. In the coming time, he has many projects lined up which are in various stages of production.

