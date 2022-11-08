Prabhas' Salaar release in limbo after Adipurush is postponed? Fans say 'wait continues'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ACTORPRABHAS Salaar teaser poster featuring Prabhas

After much anticipation and hearsay, Om Raut announced the postponement of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. The mythological film based on the epic Ramayana was supposed to hit the big screens on January 12, 2023 but will now release on June 16. The news came a month after the first teaser of the big-budget movie was heavily criticised on social media for the quality of visual effects as well as its depiction of Hindu deities. While the announcement of Adipurush delay came as a huge shock to Prabhas' fans, many are worried that his other upcoming films, most noticeably Salaar from KGF fame Prashanth Neel, will also be delayed to a later date.

After Adipurush, Salaar will be delayed as well?

In the latest development, Adipurush has been delayed by five months. Fans would not expect Salaar and Adipursuh to release in a gap of just three months. Salaar is slated to hit the big screens on September 28 but fans are worried that after Adipurush delay, the same will happen with the former. Like Adipurush, there are huge expectations from Salaar as it marks the first collaboration of Prashanth Neel (KGF and KGF: Chapter 2) and Prabhas. The movie will present the Telugu star in a very different light and his character has been dubbed as 'violent'. While there is no confirmation on Salaar release delay yet, fans flooded social media with their reactions in case it happens.

Fans anticipate Salaar delay

After Adipurush release delay, fans are sure that Salaar will be postponed too. Social media was flooded with reactions from disappointed fans after Adipurush delay was confirmed. Many pointed out that not just Salaar, Project K with Nag Ashwin, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas' rom-com with director Maruthi will be inevitably delayed too.

Adipurush delay to cost additional Rs 100 crore?

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the delay in Adipurush will cost the makers at least Rs 100 crore. It is expected that the additional budget will be channeled into reworking the VFX. Om Raut has already confirmed in his post that time is needed to present a "complete visual experience" to the viewers.

