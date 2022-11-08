Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu to unite for Rhea Kapoor's ‘The Crew’ | DEETS inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEAKAPOOR Kareena Kapoor, Kriti, Tabu to unite for ‘The Crew'

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu are all set to share screen for the very first time in a comedy entertainer. Helmed by Rhea Kapoor and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is titled as 'The Crew'. It is set against the backdrop of the airline industry. The filmmaker duo, Rhea and Ekta are reuniting after the 2018 film, Veere Di Wedding.

On Tuesday, Rhea Kapoor took to social media and announced the big news. The filmmaker shared a video from the cover shoot of the cast. In the caption, she wrote, "After three years of dreaming, writing, planning I present to you with @ektarkapoor on the November Cover of @vogueindia our ‘dream cast’ which is now a reality. ‘The Crew’ starring @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon starts shoot February 2023. Directed by @rajoosworld written by @nidsmehra and Mehul Suri."

Latest Bollywood News