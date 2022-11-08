Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat suffers spondylitis, muscle tear on reality show but keeps dancing

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARAS_KALNAWAT Paras Kalnawat is one of the participants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: The dance reality show has left the viewers impressed with the celebrity contestants putting their best foot forward. Dancing can be a very difficult activity and can lead to serious injuries as well. In his latest Instagram post, contestant Paras Kalnawat, who has now been eliminated from the show, revealed that he suffered spondylitis and muscle tear while performing and preparing for his rigorous dance routines. In the latest episodes, Paras and Amruta Khanvilkar have been eliminated from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa while others have moved ahead in the show.

Paras Kalnawat reveals getting hurt in JDJ 10

Paras Kalnawat, who rose to fame after playing the part of Samar Shah in Anupamaa, raised many eyebrows after he quit the daily soap to participate in the dance-based reality show. Now, as his journey in JDJ 10 concluded, he penned a long note expressing gratitude for being part of the dancing journey. In some photos, he was seen posing with his fellow contestants. "It's a win! I won millions of hearts, finally I can call myself a dancer. Being a part of India's No. 1 reality show itself is big. It's the end of this beautiful journey but I'm taking along beautiful memories, great bonds and kind words by the judges, cast & crew of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. I'm blessed to have been able to perform in front of my co-contestants and judges as I've always had stage fear. I was too conscious in the beginning but then I overcame my fear (sic)," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Paras reveals multiple injuries on show

Paras Kalnawat has also revealed that he suffered spondylitis and muscle tear while being a participant on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actor said that he "decided not to give up because this journey was more important than his health." After Paras revealed how he suffered from medical issues while being a participant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, his social media was flooded with comments reading how brave he was. His fans showed him full support for 'going on' despite injuries.

